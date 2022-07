Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is right now the most loved reality show on television. While the contestants are back in town after performing all the stunts and are aware of who is the winner of the show. The show is on air and in the recent episode, we saw how Rohit Shetty was losing his calm over the water stunt performed by Pratik Sehajpal. In the coming episode, we will see that Rohit points out Pratik and tells him to do what is instructed and not break the rules. Also Read - BTS In The Soop Friendcation: Park Seo-joon gives Kim Taehyung aka V a perfect nickname; does ARMY approve of it? KNOW HERE

Rohit Shetty warns Pratik of elimination if he breaks the rules

While Pratik asks Rohit what should he do if he doesn't know how to swim, to which Rohit loses his cool over Pratik and says that he should have thought about it before signing the contract for the show as Water stunts are not happening for the first time. He even warned Pratik that he cannot cheat or else he will get eliminated from the show. Earlier there were reports that Pratik had misbehaved with the filmmaker and he was extremely irked with him. However, Pratik clarified the same after the reports went wildfire on the internet.

“Honestly please watch the episode! Not once did I speak wrong with Rohit sir I respect him and I'm grateful to God that I got a chance to even meet him. Jab Maine bola ki ‘Kuch nahi hoga mujhe (When I said nothing will happen to me) something something’ I was talking to someone else... and it looked so wrong even to me as it looked like I spoke in a wrong tone with Rohit sir which I can never do in my life."

Pratik has been a part of the Bigg Boss reality show where he was always given an earring by the host of the show on his behaviour and bullying Rajeev Aadatia in the show. Pratik was the runner of the Bigg Boss 15 show.