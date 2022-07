Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is creating a lot of noise. The twelfth season of the stunt-based show hosted by Rohit Shetty is marching towards its finale. With each passing episode, the task and equations of the contestants are only getting more interesting. In the latest promo of the show has Rubina Dilaik and Kanika Mann at war. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress made some serious allegations of cheating against Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress. Everyone including Rohit Shetty is in shock. Also Read - Jannat Zubair, Divya Agarwal and more: Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Did Kanika Mann cheat?

In the promo, we see informing that Kanika Mann spent almost 15 minutes on a phone that was not even hers. She stated that when she opened the search history on the phone, she found that Kanika had searched for 'How to Tame an Ostrich', 'What to do with Ostrich feathers' and more. This leads to cheating and says that it is unfair of her to do that. Kanika Mann denies all these allegations made by Rubina Dilaik. The latter then says that 'Phone par agar search history khuli na, it will be embarrassing for you'. Check out the promo below: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shamshera terrible day 1 at the box office, Deepesh Bhan's wife-son's heartbreaking pics, Vijay Deverakonda trolled and more

Well, whether this is just a prank or Kanika Mann seriously searched for all the topics woul get revealed when the episode airs. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was 'scared' to host the stunt-based show; here's why

Advertisement

Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik arguement

Earlier, Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik had an argument of sorts. After Jannat won a task, Rubina claimed that it was because of her that she managed to win. But that left Jannat irked. She asked the senior actress to not keep repeating the same thing. But the ladies sorted out their differences.