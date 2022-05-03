Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is making lot of noise. 's name had been doing the rounds as a confirmed participant for the season, and now the actress has broken her silence. She has confirmed that she is going to Cape Town, South Africa where the show will be shot. This time, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will have a total of 15 members. , the husband of Rubina Dilaik was seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rubina Dilaik will reportedly battle it out with some of the top TV stars, which includes names like , Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal and others. Another big name doing the rounds is aka Pragya of . Also Read - Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Samantha Ruth Prabhu aka Khatija pens a heartfelt note for Vignesh Shivan; writes, ‘Thank you for letting me…’

Rubina Dilaik said in a statement that she has endured many hardships in life that have made her stronger. The actress said she is motivated and excited to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress told India Today, "I am confident that with Rohit Shetty Sir's guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour." The show is now in the pre-production stage. Fans of Bigg Boss 15 will get to see Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia and Pratik Sehajpal on the show.

Rubina Dilaik has done shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in the past where she got immense acclaim for her performance. But Bigg Boss 14 made her a household name. Rubina Dilaik has also a movie Ardh on her hands. There are some surprise names in the list like Prince Narula, Munawar Faruqui and .