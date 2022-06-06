Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik does a Singham walk with Rohit Shetty as she starts shooting for the show; excited fans say, 'Trophy belongs to you’

Look at that swag! It is giving all the vibe of a winner. Well, right yes! Rubina Dilaik is all set to take over all the stunts with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. And before she begins the shooting for the show, she took to her Instagram and shared a video of her doing a Singham walk along with the host of this show and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. And boy their sway and style are unmissable! Also Read - From Cannes 2022 to IIFA 2022; recent times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan failed to meet fashion police's expectations

While Rubina captioned, " Aa Rahe Hain Hum, Dhamaal machine Kuch is style mein……. Shoot begins for the most thrilling, adventure-packed season of Khatron Ke Khiladi". Rubina's excited fans couldn't stop praising her and declaring her the winner already. The Bigg Boss 14 winner is now set to take another reality show and we wonder if she manages to win this time too.

One user wrote, " Finally @rubinadilaik AAP hi winner blog I can't wait...boss lady". Another fan wrote, " Can't wait to see you Rubina mem I know you are very strong and you will win this show". The third fan commented, "My gut feeling says our Boss lady will win this show also". Well, the boss lady is slaying and how.

Rubina and Pratik Sehajpal are one of the strongest contestants among the 12, while one never knows who will be the winner among all.

While Rubina in one of her interviews had revealed that she was jobless and wasn't getting good parts so she said yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, " I was busy with Shakti last year. Abhi koi daily soap nahi the mere paas (I had no daily soap in hand right now). And I was like what would I do at home, so I said yes to it". Rubina is one of the most loved and popular TV divas. And her fans cannot wait for her stint in the reality show once again.