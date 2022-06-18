Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 went on the floors a few days ago. The shooting of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show is going on in Cape Town, South Africa, and this year many famous TV celebs like Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Aneri Vajani, Jannat Zubair, and others have participated in the show. A few days ago, there were reports about Tushar Kalia getting the first fear fanda, and now, recently, a tweet from Rubina hints that maybe she is eliminated. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung or Jungkook – which Bangtan Boys' ending fairy challenge at Music Bank did you love the most? Vote Now

The Shakti actress posted, "Winning with dishonesty vs loosing with honesty….. which will you choose." While some fans are Rubina are worried about she losing the show, some feel that she has tweeted about another contestant.

A fan questioned, "Is she evicted from KKK12? But she is channel face how this possible." Another fan wrote, "Loosing with honesty! Nd we #RubiHolics knw you always choose the right thing. So bhi ho, #RubiHolics stand by ur side. Queen @rubidilaik #RubinaDilaik."

Is she evicted from KKK12? But she is channel face how this possible https://t.co/GgJQdVxQVN — Gaurav Lamba ✨ ?? #MI? (@Gauravl28031995) June 17, 2022

So finally I get my answer.. This tweet is for other contestant who just eliminated from #kkk12 #RubinaDilaik is safe and enjoying in cape town as you can see her ig story ?? https://t.co/FzuQEg0mTb — Rubiography ? (@ItsRubiography) June 17, 2022

Before Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, was a part of Bigg Boss 14 and she had won the show. Now, this is her second reality show, and fans are expecting that she will win again.

A few days ago, Colors TV had shared a promo in which asks Rubina to kiss a frog. He jokes with her that the frog looks like her husband Abhinav. Check out the promo below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Earlier, Rubina had revealed that she has decided to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as she wasn’t getting interesting offers for fictional shows. While her tweet is hinting at elimination, she recently posted a few pictures with Rohit Shetty on Instagram, and captioned it as, “Your humility @itsrohitshetty Sir is so inspiring.”