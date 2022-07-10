Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik fans are upset with Jannat Zubair – Here's why

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 started airing on Colors TV last week. Many big names from the TV industry are a part of the show like Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and others. In yesterday’s episode, Rubina couldn’t perform well and Jannat, who was competing with her, won the stung. In today’s episode, other contestants decided to send Rubina and Nishant in an elimination stunt. While the contestants were taking Rubina’s name, the Shakti actress claimed that Jannat won the stunt because she had told her about the lock sequence. Also Read - Ranveer Singh buys a quadruplex for a WHOPPING amount; to become neighbour of THIS superstar [Read Deets]

After hearing what said, Jannat was upset and she gave it back to the actress. Even when Rubina was getting ready for her elimination stunt, Jannat was seen speaking to other contestants about the Bigg Boss 14 winner. Also Read - The Gray Man trends and it’s not because of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans; Dhanush is the reason [Read Deets]

Well, Rubina’s fans are upset that Jannat misbehaved with their favourite contestant. A fan tweeted, “Hated #JannatZubair in today's episode she thinks she's a bigger star by having few followers on social media and also those lyp sync vdos she's so arrogant my gawd Loved #RubinaDiIaik for her fierceness and selfness attitude you go queen.” Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor’s role similar to Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindostan? The War actress breaks silence

Advertisement

Hated #JannatZubair in today's episode she thinks she's a bigger star by having few followers on social media and also those lyp sync vdos she's so arrogant my gawd ? Loved #RubinaDiIaik for her fierceness and selfness attitude you go queen ❤️ — tejranxera? (@tweetpetals) July 10, 2022

Not a fan of #RubinaDiIaik but #JannatZubair showed her mean side today.She is kinda arrogant. Even she also didn't won the stunt Rohit sir gave that star just for sake. #KhatronKeKhiladi12 — Karma Believer (@KarmaBe61413773) July 10, 2022

jannat bhut hi attitude dikha rhi hai lekin sequence to Rubina ne hi btaya tbhi kr payi and see the balance of Rubina #JannatZubair #RubinaDiIaik The boss lady — Vaishali (@vaishalithakur_) July 10, 2022

Nominating #RubinaDiIaik today was so unfair...based on their performance there were other contestants also jink performance utne ache nahi the...but rubina ka sahi tha...jannat ne dekh liya tha kaise karna hai she had an advantage.. ?#KhatronKeKhiladi12 — ☆Haq Se Barbaad•ˢˢˢ☆ (@destinedsidnaaz) July 10, 2022

Well, Rubina won the elimination stunt and Nishant lost it. first stated that Nishant is eliminated, but later he revealed that there’s no elimination this week.