Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is a bit about Content Ke Khiladi and the saying seems to be true. This time, Rubina Dilaik is making news for her verbal sparring with Tushar Kalia and Mohit Malik. The spats have taken the form of duels in Bigg Boss and fans are surprised. Yesterday, fans of Rubina Dilaik slammed Mohit Malik on social media for insulting the former. It seems both of them were supposed to do a partner stunt together. They have hardly teamed up on the show. It was a reptile related stunt and Rubina Dilaik said that she is scared of snakes. Mohit Malik taunted her that she only wants to do stunts where she gets seen more on TV. This upset the lady.

People who are watching Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 know that Mohit Malik is great friends with Kanika Mann and Sriti Jha. He has always favoured them, as well as Jannat Zubair over them. Rubina Dilaik who is the winner of Bigg Boss 14 is known for her capacity to roast others. But fans of Rubina Dilaik slammed Mohit Malik saying that he was egoistic, and played Bigg Boss on the show. Take a look at the tweets...

Agreed with your point but you should also understand that you did bad with someone who is very popular nd has got millions of fans...they will definitely react? — Pratyusha (@Pratyushaa07) August 7, 2022

Lgta h samaj m aa gya rubina se panga lena mehnga pdh gya? — ???????RUBINA KA DEEWANA? (@TusharGupta0143) August 7, 2022

Oh really ??

U guys must be blind for this man he's so toxic so you are ...

Clearly it's evident from today's episode that he's annoyed and envious of rubina that every time he makes her do elimination stunt#RubinaDilaik #Rubiholics #RubinaDilaikInKKK12 — RUBINIAN (@RUBINIAN99) August 7, 2022

You are so obsessed with our Rubi . Bhai wahi performance karti , tu toh dikhta bhi nahi. Khiladi of the season hai PROUD OF YOU RUBINA — ??????? (@i_love__rubi) August 7, 2022

We've already seen yours and that kaliya's true faces in the show so stop portraying as if nothing happened. You're targeting a very tough lady every week. Ab bhugatnaa to padega . Karma ? #RubinaDilaik #BossLady @RubiDilaik ❤️ — VIDHI (@VidhiBhatia7) August 7, 2022

Mohit Malik who was called out by the fans of the actress tweeted, "We are all our doing our best and playing the game in good spirit. I believe that whatever happens in the game, stays in the game and it's all eventually in healthy spirit..so requesting everyone to keep calm and realize that at the end of the day it's just a game...#KKK12."