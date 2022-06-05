Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik has the sassiest comeback to being called as a TV actor

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is happening now in Cape Town, South Africa. is one of the star contestants of the season. As per rumours, she is also the highest paid. Rubina Dilaik will also be seen in the movie, Ardh. The actress is known not to mince words. One of the topics that have dominated headlines of late is that of discrimination between TV stars and film stars. Rubina Dilaik who did an interview with Bollywood Hungama was asked about how she feels when people refer to her as a TV actor and not just an actor. Rubina Dilaik who is known for her sass gave the best reply. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Sara Ali Khan reacts on Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success; walks off when asked if she is missing him [Watch video]

She said it did not bother her one bit. The actress was quoted as saying, "I cannot let others define me." Well, this is simply wow. Rubina Dilaik has been candid in the past too. She revealed how a noted filmmaker told her that he felt like farting on her face when he heard that she had not watched his film. The statement again highlighted how there is an apparent discrimination somewhere. and Helly Shah spoke about how they were not even invited for the India Pavillion at Cannes 2022.

Hina Khan said that she has experienced it. She says that TV stars work under totally different circumstances and deadlines. Hina Khan said that because TV stars work for 18-19 hours daily for 28 days in a month, people feel they are like daily labourers. She says that no one even wants to give them the chance. Of course, we remember the snide comment made by a top scribe to her when she walked the Cannes red carpet for the first time in 2019. Helly Shah also said that Indian designers did not co-operate well to give her clothes for her first outing at the French Riviera.