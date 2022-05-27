Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik REVEALS why she took up Rohit Shetty's reality show; the reason will SHOCK You

Rubina Dilaik is all set for her second reality show after winning the Bigg Boss 14 title and her fans are damn excited to see the girl perform some kickass stunts. The show is all set to go on the floor and Rubina too has fasten her belt. While her fans miss her in her daily soaps she in an interaction with Indian Express revealed that she was not getting any daily soaps and so she thought it's better to take the offer rather than sit at home.

"I was busy with Shakti last year. Abhi koi daily soap nahi tha mere paas (I had no daily soap in hand right now). And I was like what would I do at home, so I said yes to it". Indeed this bit of information will definitely leave her fans shocked and how.

Having said that Rubina even added that she always wanted to pick quality over quantity, " Ghar baithna padhe ya intezaar karna ho, I will only pick up projects that I can contribute to with my full heart. A show like Shakti is made very rarely and I am fortunate that I could be a part of this beautiful show. It takes a lot of strength and energy to build something like this. I am glad such shows are not made every day, but I will wait as long as needed to be a part of it."

too has been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi and if got any tips from her actor husband for the same, to which she said, " “We both have our own expertise. He is strong in something, I have my own strengths. There is no fixed mantra that he could give me. Also, it’s very subjective because a lot depends on how you react to a task that particular day. All that Abhinav told me was you can do it, and I believe him."

Are you ready for Rubina to nail it in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?