Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha to get paid THIS whopping amount for Rohit Shetty's show? [Exclusive]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is the show that is making a lot of noise. The show which is hosted by will be shot in South Africa in the month of June 2022. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will see some of the top stars of the TV industry. The latest news is that and actress will also be a part of the show. This makes it indeed a starry line-up. As per earlier reports, the makers have already got Shivangi Joshi and . Both the young actresses are hugely popular and command a huge for projects.

Now, the channel has to shell out hefty sum if Rubina Dilaik and Sriti Jha are also coming on board. Both these actresses are A-Listers and have a huge fan following. Given their popularity, they can easily command from Rs 10-15 lakh per episode. Sriti Jha would charge close to 70K for very episode of Kumkum Bhagya while Rubina Dilaik was paid Rs five lakh per week for Bigg Boss. Last year, took home a fee of Rs 10 lakh per episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Sriti Jha and Rubina Dilaik can surely more than her.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 also has Shivangi Joshi and Erica Fernandes and both these ladies can earn upto Rs 7-8 lakh per episode given their popularity. Some days back, news emerged that Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui and have also been approached for the show. The other names doing the rounds are Prince Narula, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal. might join them in South Africa as well.