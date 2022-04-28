Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha to get paid THIS whopping amount for Rohit Shetty's show? [Exclusive]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha can command these massive fee per episode of Rohit Shetty's show making budgets rise and how [Exclusive]