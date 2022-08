Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been in the news for a few wrong reasons. Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show started a few weeks ago, and fans are upset with the eliminations that are happened. Last week, Shivangi Joshi was eliminated from the show, and her fans were super upset about it. Now, this week, Pratik Sehajpal was evicted and his fans were also very upset with their favourite contestant’s elimination. 'SCRIPTED COMEDY SHOW KKK12' has been trending on Twitter and apart from Pratik’s elimination, fans are upset with Rubina Dilaik and Rajiv Adatia as well. Also Read - From Mohit Malik in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 to Kavita Kaushik in Bigg Boss 14; Times when Rubina Dilaik's ugly spats with co-actors left fans shocked

A fan tweeted, “The good thing about PRATIK's eviction is that mujhe ye cringe unfunny scripted show dekhna nhi padega SCRIPTED COMEDY SHOW KKK12.” Check out other tweets below… Also Read - Divya Agarwal stuns yet again; Cartel actress floors us with desi princess look [View Pics]

Nikalo iss Rajiv Adatia ko! Kept him only for comedy and removed deserving contestants! Easy stunts are given to him!

Earlier also in previous seasons, many fans claimed that Khatron Ke Khiladi is scripted and the winner is already decided. However, Rohit Shetty has claimed that his show is not scripted and contestants get eliminated according to how they perform in a stunt. Also Read - Anupamaa: Paras Kalnawat’s shocking confessions to Rupali Ganguly-Madalsa Sharma tiff rumours; times the show made headlines for negative reasons

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Rubina has won the show. However, there’s no confirmation on it.