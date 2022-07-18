Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is a popular stunt-based reality show that will soon go on air. The fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi are eagerly waiting for the show to get started. Host recently announced 'Attyachari week' for the contestants, wherein they will be performing torturous and dangerous tasks to avoid punishment. The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi will be taken to Khatron boot camp where they have to stay in tents. Khatron Ke Khiladi's new BFFs Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair will be seen performing tasks that include insects and reptiles. Rohit Shetty will tell them to perform the task and save their mobile phones from getting ruined. Shivani breaks down as her phone gets crushed as a punishment for failing in the task. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover opens up on hiring Salman Khan, Imlie to take a leap of five years and more

Even Jannat could not save her mobile phone as she failed in the task. Rohit throws Shivangi and Jannat's phones into the machine. Their phones get destroyed in front of them and actresses get emotional. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi fans slam channel as biased after her rumoured elimination [Read Tweets]

Shivangi tells Rohit that she has no longer anybody's contact information after her phone gets broken. Fellow contestants will be seen consoling her. In the Attyachar week, Jannat won the water task and got an opportunity to sleep in a luxurious tent, while Kanika, Sriti, Faisu, and Shivangi slept in the Attyachari tent. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Aneri Vajani admits to being in a relationship: 'Yes I’m in love. But I want to take my time to...'