Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi eliminated from Rohit Shetty's show? THIS Insta post suggests so

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Gossip has it that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi has become the recent contestant to get evicted from Rohit Shetty's show. Is it true?