Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi eliminated from Rohit Shetty's show? THIS Insta post suggests so

There is a lot of excitement around Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show to go on air. Rohit Shetty has returned as the host and the show will premiere on July 2. The shooting for the same has begun in Cape Town and the contestants of the show are sharing some fun pictures from the location. While secrecy is being held on the stunts and eliminations, the latest buzz is that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi is the latest contestant to have got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Shivangi Joshi out of KKK 12?

An Insta post stating that Shivangi Joshi has been eliminated in the third week of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 hosted by Rohit Shetty has gone viral. The post suggests that Shivangi, though eliminated, will come back to the stunt-based show as a wildcard contestant as that's what usually happens. There is no confirmation over this whatsoever. Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by khatron ke khiladi 12 (@khatronkekhiladi12.tazakhabarr)

Earlier, reports had it that Erika Packard has become the first contestant to have been eliminated from the show as she failed to excel in a stunt. Well, the confirmation will only come once the show airs.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 new promo

It was just yesterday that makers of the show shared a new promo. It had 's bracing her fears. It showed her walking with the crocodiles and also balancing on a rape with a snake around her neck. Of course, with serious stunts, we shall also get to see some comedy. In one of the previous episodes, Rohit Shetty makes kiss a frog by calling him . Lol! We can't wait for KKK 12.