Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi fans slam channel as biased after her rumoured elimination [Read Tweets]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 might be a stunt-based reality show but this does not stop fans from slamming the channel as biased. Fans of Shivangi Joshi and Sriti Jha are very upset with the show. They feel that known contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia and others are given undue advantages on the show. It seems Sriti Jha is facing some health issues. Shivangi Joshi did very well in the water stunt. As per reports, the top five of the show are Jannat Zubair, Mr Faisu, Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia and Mohit Malik. Fans are complaining that the channel is not factoring in the kind of hard work Shivangi Joshi is putting in the tasks. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and more Bollywood couples who enjoy the most-stylish holidays
Some fans also brought back what Sourabh Raaj Jain said that giving content on the show was as important as doing stunts really well. Some trolled the channel saying that no one is ready to believe that even Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is a reality show, and not a pre-decided one. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - The Idol: Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim spotted in the trailer of the Weeknd's drama series for HBO; fans go berserk
We can see that fans are upset. But this is nothing new. It looks like a trend to slam the channel after a fave is eliminated. Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has opened with fab TRPs but it was unable to beat Anupamaa on Star Plus. Also Read - After Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan parties with Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal; What's brewing? [View Pics]
