Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi fans slam channel as biased after her rumoured elimination [Read Tweets]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 might be a stunt-based reality show but this does not stop fans from slamming the channel as biased. Fans of Shivangi Joshi and Sriti Jha are very upset with the show. They feel that known contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia and others are given undue advantages on the show. It seems Sriti Jha is facing some health issues. Shivangi Joshi did very well in the water stunt. As per reports, the top five of the show are Jannat Zubair, Mr Faisu, Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia and Mohit Malik. Fans are complaining that the channel is not factoring in the kind of hard work Shivangi Joshi is putting in the tasks.

Some fans also brought back what Sourabh Raaj Jain said that giving content on the show was as important as doing stunts really well. Some trolled the channel saying that no one is ready to believe that even Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is a reality show, and not a pre-decided one. Take a look at the tweets...

Noone on Earth is ready to believe that in a stunt based show: That overrated channel ka Paltu & faltu Comedian Rajiv went ahead while hardworking #PratikSehajpal #SritiJha & #ShivangiJoshi got eliminated@ColorsTV didn't learn from BB15 & once again doing same

TRP⏬ #PratikFam — Anubhav K??? (@Anubhav_Memerz) July 17, 2022

It is immaterial as to when @shivangijoshi10 will get eliminated in #KKK12 As she has already left her mark on the show ♥️ Keep shining gal ✨#ShivangiJoshi #ShivangiInKKK12 pic.twitter.com/MFZsyJc4J6 — MeraBahuroopadarshak (@MeraBahuroop) July 16, 2022

Lol this was expected from colors no wonder why shivi n aneri got eliminated soon because wo unnecessary drama nahi deri thi show ko..☺️#ShivangiJoshi #ShivangiJoshiInKKK12 #KhatronKeKhiladi12 #KKK12 #KKK12OnVoot https://t.co/RAFtD3aiA3 — Shivangisupremacy (@Shivangisupreme) July 11, 2022

Bcz

Shivangi ad sriti overacting ni kr paa rhi na

That's why ?

Over chilana bhi hota h

Hmm#pratikSehajpal — nish (@rananeha98765) July 17, 2022

KKK ke Khiladi km or chilane or overacting m jo age hoga wo jyda screen time lega

Ye pakka h

Ni to shivangi no 1 bahu ka screen time aisa hota?#pratiksahejpal — jkxsidxpratik (@jkxsidxpratik) July 17, 2022

We can see that fans are upset. But this is nothing new. It looks like a trend to slam the channel after a fave is eliminated. Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has opened with fab TRPs but it was unable to beat Anupamaa on Star Plus.