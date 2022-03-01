There immense buzz around Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Every now and then we have speculations about the contestants of the show. A lot of names of TV celebrities are floating around as the contestant of 's stunt-based reality show. Now, another name has been added to the list. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai fame Shivangi Joshi is allegedly making her way to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Reports suggest that the actress has been approached by the makers of the show to be one of the participants. Also Read - 83: Ranveer Singh starrer will finally release on OTT on THIS DATE; here's why it was delayed [EXCLUSIVE]

Shivangi Joshi is currently seen in Balika Vadhu 2. She essays the role of Anandi. If everything falls in place and Shivangi indeed decides to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 then she will be quiting Balika Vadhu 2. It seems she is following the footsteps of former star . Even she had quit the show to break out from her Television Bahu avatar by taking part in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Also Read - Lock Upp contestant Nisha Rawal on being massively trolled after her split from Karan Mehra: 'I wanted to just lock myself...'

Talking about her character in Anandi in Balika Vadhu, Shivangi Joshi recently told TellyChakkar that she wound not want to bring about any changes to how Anandi is. She was quoted saying, "Nothing was bothering me in my character and I didn’t want anything to be changed. Earlier, Anandi was very timid and shy, but now, my character has changed completely. She has become stronger and now she takes a stand for herself and fights for the right thing. The entire attire of Anadi is changed and she has become very modern."