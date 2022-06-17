Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: SHOCKING! Munawar Faruqui out of Rohit Shetty's reality TV show? [Read Report]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 latest update: Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui not joining Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik and the rest of the gang for Rohit Shetty's show in Cape Town? Check out the report below: