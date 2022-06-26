There is an immense buzz around Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as some of the biggest names from the TV industry are part of it. From Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, to Faisal Shaikh - many stars have flown off to Cape Town to be a part of the show. As the cameras have started rolling, a lot of reports and updates are coming in about the eliminations and more. So far, stars like Shivangi Joshi, Aneri Vajani, Pratik Sehajpal and others have been eliminated from the show. But what about wildcard contestants? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi OPENS UP about a BIG fight she had with this actor on the sets

Who is going to be the wildcard entry?

If reports are anything to go by, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi has already come back to India. And so has Aneri Vajani. But it is Pratik Sehajpal who is still seen in new videos and reels shared by the contestants of the show. So the theory is that he is the wildcard contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and not the others. However, this is just a speculation and nothing is concrete yet. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra's epic reaction to paps following him, Ashish Chanchlani approached for Bigg Boss 16 and more

Pratik Sehajpal recently shared a picture from Cape Town posing with Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Rajvi Adatia and others. He captioned it as Vacation Mode On and fans are guessing that he just hinted at his elimination. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Neha Mehta to Rubina Dilaik: These TV actresses who had to fight to get their hard earned money from makers

The top 5 of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Well, not all the names are out as yet but Rohit Shetty confirmed that Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is definitely in the top five of this season. He praised her a lot and even stated that she does all the stunts dedicatedly. So did he accidentally even announce her as the winner of the show? People are guessing.