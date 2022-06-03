Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot begins: Jannat Zubair looks set for a water stunt [View Pic]

The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has started in South Africa. The first pic from the sets is out. It looks like Jannat Zubair is going for some water stunt. There is a huge crew in place. The location is truly a scenic one right at the bottom of the Table Mountain. It looks like it is Jannat Zubair though we are not cent per cent sure. Take a look at the picture shared by the handle Bigg Boss Tak on Twitter... Also Read - Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan officially announces his film with Atlee, SUPRISES fans with his look in the teaser

Well, the team is supposed to be there for a couple of months. The makers have roped in a starry line up of contestants. Jannat Zubair who has 42. 6 million followers on Instagram and she has a lot of prove to all her fans who are expecting a great performance. It seems she is also the highest paid on the show with Rs 18 lakh per episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 18.

BollywoodLife was the first to report that Jannat Zubair and Shivangi Joshi were denied the request of taking personal spot boys with them to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town, South Africa. A source had told BollywoodLife, "The channel denied the requests of Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair to take their spot boys along. These two actresses had made a request since they generally travel with them. It looks like the budget of the show is tight. Also, some celebs at the airport were discussing how they had chosen Ethiopian Airlines instead of a well-known and more luxury airline. But the silver lining is that it has a direct flight to Cape Town so no need of transit time."

Well, this is just the start. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is being hosted by and he is the biggest motivator and taskmaster one could ask for.