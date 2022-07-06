Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sirf Tum actress Kajal Pisal to become the first wildcard?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is happening in Cape Town, South Africa. This season is supposed to be the longest one in the history of the stunt-based reality show. Now, reports have come that the makers have finalised their first wild card. It is none other than actress Kajal Pisal. She is now seen on the show, Sirf Tum as Asha Saxena Oberoi. The makers are trying to figure out a way in which she can be missing from the track for a few days. She is the main antagonist of the show. Sirf Tum is performing very badly on the TRP charts. Also Read - Ram Gopal Varma reveals he sold out his office next to Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions due to pandemic

Kajal Pisal is shown as being married to Nimai Bali's character. Nimai Bali plays the role of Vivian Dsena's father on the show. She is creating a lot of troubles for the couple, Ranveer (Vivian Dsena) and Suhani (Eisha Singh). Sources told ETimes TV that they are still figuring out the future of the character. It seems she will wrap up her shoot next week. A source told ETimes TV, "Though she hasn't given us a reason, we have heard that she has quit Sirf Tum to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi." Erika Packard was the first to be eliminated from Rohit Shetty's show.

The show has star contestants like Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Tushar Kalia, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Kanika Mann, Chetna Pande, Mr Faisu, Mohit Malik and others. We have to see if they get more wild cards as the season progresses.