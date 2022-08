Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most watched reality TV shows in the country. It currently has 9 contestants in the show which include Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair, and Pratik Sehajpal to name a few. Just a couple of hours ago, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's latest episode concluded and the viewers got to see Sriti Jha's elimination on the show. The Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha had been performing quite well on the show and her elimination has come as a shock for the fans and also the viewers. Netizens have declared Sriti a true winner. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finale: Not Rubina Dilaik, but THIS contestant has won the trophy? Here's what we know

Sriti Jha's elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shocks everyone

So, in the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Sriti Jha performed two stunts one of which was an elimination stunt. However, the actress due to her fear aborted the task which eventually led to her elimination. Rajiv Adatia was paired with Sriti in the first stunt and later, she was to perform a stunt on a swinging platform. Sriti's fear got the best of her. However, fans are not happy with her elimination. Kanika Mann and Rajiv Adatia are on the receiving end of the criticisms due to Sriti's elimination. Fans felt Kanika played politics and that it should have instead been Rajiv who should have been eliminated from the show. People now feel that the makers have already decided whom to keep and whom to eliminate beforehand. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Friendship Day 2022: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Rubina Dilaik hosts Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat and others for a musical afternoon [Watch Video]

The disappointment being expressed over her eviction not just by her fans, even by the neutral audience is what she has earned... You are the winner Sriti in true sense⭐ Come back soon on screen,missing you so much.. #SritiJha — SiRiShA (@lys_n_) August 22, 2022

#SritiJha had nothing to proof she already proof how strong she's is then why she will tell I don't want to get saved fact is everyone there & audience know k will save mohit only so there is no point left only thing is she felt bad that k put jannat in elimination — Shilpa Narayan Mhamal (@NarayanMhamal) August 22, 2022

#SritiJha apne Dil jeeta hai show to aate jaate rahenge! #SritiJhaInKKK12 #KKK12 #KhatronKeKhiladi12 — Pooja (@poojabatra5) August 22, 2022

Though i started watching #KKK12 few weeks back I think ye season ko big boss bananeki koshish mein hai makers sab kuch unfair hi chal raha hai I rooted for #SritiJha she is perfect khiladi wo kabhi bhi dikne ke liye kuch nahi karti jaise baki logo ne kiye https://t.co/qfWIBtnDyV — Sana (@Sweetyshaik53) August 22, 2022

U'r journey will be remembered with "Allah Waria"♥️#SritiJha #KKK12 pic.twitter.com/aJdsltACYt — Moon ? ?? (@MouliChoudhury5) August 22, 2022

Now give the trophy to Rohit Sir bcoz he is more deserving than anyone else there..#SritiJha https://t.co/oDOOFHkeFW — ????? (@Chiku2324) August 22, 2022

Not done..she deserves to be in finale. Bas ek stunt pe judging nahi honi chahiye. #SritiJha https://t.co/eHBI3dD5ni — Amruta D (@Ammy99677088) August 22, 2022

More power to #SritiJha she is indeed the most strongest player in the history of #KKK

She played with utmost dignity & boldness in the stunts.

Feeling bad that a good khiladi is leaving like this which proves once again that content wins over anything.#KhatronKeKhiladi12 — PrAnShU?HINAHOLIC✨ (@PranshuRaj2001) August 22, 2022

She won everyone's heart. Even Rohit Shetty thought she would have made it to Finale. #SritiJha will always be everyone's favourite. #SritiJhaInKKK12 pic.twitter.com/ofa9DI5mhW — Shea (@SheaEvleen) August 22, 2022

how this is fair to #SritiJha ?if rajiv was injured then he should have eliminated as he was unable to perform the stunt.

no,just because sriti always has been quite in the show and didn't do any unnecessary drama,she has been evicted unfairly.#KKK12 — ˜”*°•.˜”*°• KESHAB •°*”˜.•°*”˜ (@sipu8221580) August 22, 2022

The most unfair eviction in the History of KKK ? She deserves to be in finale.

Ranguu tu kvi nhi sudhrega ?#KhatronKeKhiladi12 #KKK12 #Sritijha pic.twitter.com/wzimYPNzW5 — ?Ŧ?t? ⓢ??Ğⓗ (@Stu_7781) August 22, 2022

Sriti Jha talks about changes after participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Recently, in an interview with a daily, Sriti Jha opened up on if and how her image changed after participation in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based TV show. When asked Sriti, who makes her debut in reality space, if her changes in participation in the show changed the image of her in the audience's mind. The actress said that she does know that the audience has a certain perception of her due to the characters she has portrayed in her TV shows. But, when it comes to her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 managed to change it or not, she has no idea. Sriti Jha said that she'd be back to doing fiction shows soon. And added that she is rather comfortable playing a character on screen than herself. "I can't control what the audience will think about me and if it will break the existing image, they have of me," she told TOI. Also Read - Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja shoot with Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; their picture goes VIRAL