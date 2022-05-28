Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha reveals who is her fave past contestant from Rohit Shetty's show and it will make you go aww

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot is going to start in a few days time in South Africa. The show will be hosted by . This time we have a great line-up of contestants. Some of the biggest TV actresses like , Shivangi Joshi and are on the show. The presence of Sriti Jha has come as a huge surprise. The actress is known for the role of Pragya on . Sriti Jha told BollywoodLife that she is quite the scaredy cat and has not watched much seasons of the show. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, Kartik Aaryan's Satyanarayan Ki Katha and more: 10 Bollywood films that underwent title change for shocking reasons

But when asked about her fave contestant, she gave an answer that will delight the hearts of Kumkum Bhagya fans. She said she loved Shabir Ahluwalia in his season. He won the show in 2010. It was the third season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and shot in Brazil. hosted that season. He had beaten names like Ritwik Bhattacharya, and . Sriti Jha has been quoted as saying, "My Favourite #KhatronKeKhiladi contestants of course it has to be Shabir Ahluwalia forever. He is my favourite in everything. I've learnt from him that you should always enjoy your life."

The two ruled over the hearts of fans for years as Abhi and Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya. In fact, Sriti Jha praised Shabir Ahluwalia's new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan to the skies. She told us, "He is looking so good on the show. He is incredible as we all know as an actor. Also, I loved the actress, Neeharika Roy who plays the female lead. She is doing a great job."