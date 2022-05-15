Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha REVEALS why the Rohit Shetty show is 'out of her comfort zone'

Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha is one of the confirmed participants on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality Tv show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Sriti Jha recently revealed why doing the reality TV show is out of her comfort zone.