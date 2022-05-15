Sriti Jha is soon going to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress best known for playing Pragya in the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya is all game for the challenge however scared she feels. Sriti Jha recently opened up on why doing Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality TV show is out of her comfort zone. Well, this is the first reality TV show that Sriti has taken up. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Helly Shah spotted at Mumbai airport leaving for the French Riviera; her excited but nervous smile is unmissable [View Pics]

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sriti said, "Just the fact that it's a reality show and I'm not portraying a character is outside my comfort zone." The actress added saying, "More than anyone else, I'm looking forward to surprising myself. In fact, taking the decision to do the show, I took myself by surprise."

Previously in an interview, Sriti Jha had said that she had always run away from situations involving danger. While talking about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the actress said, "I am absolutely petrified of doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but it's a decision I've made. I do not play well with danger. In situations that require me to choose a 'fight or flight', I always chose flight. This decision is extremely contradictory to my personality, but I am extremely excited to surprise even myself if not anyone else. I am expecting it to be a fun decision overall."

Meanwhile, Sriti Jha's last stint with Kumkum Bhagya was one of the most loved ones. Sriti's Pragya with Shabir Ahluwalia's Abhi were one of the most widely shipped couples in the Indian television industry. Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's sudden exit from Kumkum Bhagya earlier this year met with a lot of criticism. The fans of the show and Shabir-Sriti were miffed with the makers as they wanted to see more of Pragya and Abhi's scenes on the show.

Meanwhile, apart from Sriti Jha, other participants of Rohit Shetty's show include Shivangi Joshi, , Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, , Faisal Shaikh, Erika Packard, , Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani to name a few.