Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha shares the asexuality poem is NOT about her; says, 'I felt I wasnâ€™t understood...'

Sriti Jha of Kumkum Bhagya fame is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town, South Africa. Early last year, Sriti Jha had made news for her poem on asexuality at the 'Confessions of a Romantic Asexual' at the Kommune Spoken Fest in Mumbai. Sriti's poem had instantly gone viral on social media. However, the poem that Sriti recited at the fest was NOT about her. Yep, you read that right.

Sriti Jha spills the beans on asexuality poem

For a long time, it was believed that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants' poem on asexuality was all about her. However, that is not the case. In an interview with Indian Express, Sriti Jha shared that the poem helped her deal with a lot of things but it was not about her. Sriti shares that she has written poems about the LGBTQ community and since it was in the first person, people thought that it was about her. The Kumkum Bhagya actress shared that poet Daniyal then made her see how she would be taking away the voice of people by sharing the poem in the first person. Sriti also shares that she felt comforted due to the poem because, "I have gone through a phase when I felt I wasn't understood and felt the pressure of being cool like others. I think it was very cathartic to me but no, the poem is not about me," she adds.

Did Sriti lose out on dates because of the asexuality poem?

Sriti Jha was asked if she lost out on eligible dating prospects due to her poem on asexuality, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 beauty had an amazing response to it. She said that if people were being so judgmental then it was good riddance. However, Sriti assured that such was not the case.