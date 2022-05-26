Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha showers love on Shabir Ahluwalia's new show; says, 'He's incredible' [Exclusive]

fans are missing the much loved jodi of and Shabir Ahluwalia. But the good thing is that Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia are already back on TV. While Shabir Ahluwalia is seen on the show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Sriti Jha is leaving for South Africa for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress played the role of Pragya on the show since 2014 before quitting in 2022. Fans were damn upset as the love story of Pragya and Abhi did not get a beautiful closure. In fact, they were shown to be in coma on the show. Also Read - Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill reconsidering decision of making Bollywood debut with Salman Khan film?

Talking to BollywoodLife during the launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Sriti Jha said, "I feel every show becomes a part of you. Pragya and Kumkum Bhagya are an inseparable part of me and will remain so. It was one beautiful journey and I thank fans for the love." When we asked her if she has watched the new show of Shabir Ahluwalia, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, she answered in the affirmative. She told us that she liked the story. A gushing Sriti Jha said, "He is looking so good on the show. He is incredible as we all know as an actor. Also, I loved the actress, Neeharika Roy who plays the female lead. She is doing a great job."

Sriti Jha is also very excited to work with on the show. She said that she has watched the show before and feels he is the best person. "I feel he has great personality. He always encourages people to not give up and do their best. I am very keen to work with him," she said. Fans of Sriti Jha have been trending about her on social media. Well, fans of #AbhiGya will be thrilled to know how much she supports Shabir Ahluwalia's new show.