Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 star Sriti Jha FINALLY opens up on the real reason she quit Kumkum Bhagya

Sriti Jha left the fans heartbroken after quitting her most loved and popular show Kumkum Bhagya. Sriti was associated with the show for more than 8 years now, but the sudden exit of her and Shabbir Ahluwalia has been disheartening news for their fans. However, Sriti will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and she I right now in Cape Town doing some highly intense and scary stunts. While her fans owe an answer to why she quit the show. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Sriti finally opened up on the real reason whys he quit the show.

This is why left Kumkum Bhagya

She said, " The story needed to move on, and it's moved on beautifully. It was for the well-being of the show but we had to move on because the story had to move on. It's doing so well and it's amazing to see that happening because I am very close to the people who are on the show right now and I am in touch with the team and everything. I gained so many friends so there's no loss out there." Well indeed she was a part of the how for 8 years ad her character Pragya Arora went through a lot of layers and she definitely needed that space for her and so she quit.

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Sriti Jha on doing stunts

Right now Sriti is enjoying every bit in Cape Town and doing some amazing stunts, from carrying an alligator in her arms to wrapping snakes around her beck. She did it all. And we are sure it wasn't easy for her. Talking about the same she said, " "Picking up an alligator is not something that I expected to do in life, and to be able to do it without harming the animal was a challenge. Extremely fearful. It was quite bizarre. I have been slacklining for more than a year now. I slackline regularly. So I told the team and the team was incredibly nice and allowed me to slackline on camera. That's nice of them to make space for my source of joy on this show."

Sriti is right now the most popular and loved television actress, her fan following is crazy and millions rooting for her to win. along with Sriti, is one of the strongest contestants too.