After Bigg Boss 15, all eyes are on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal are rumoured to be part of the show. Now, one more name is coming to the fore. It looks like Bigg Boss 15 contestants will be brought in mass numbers to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. This has been the trend since two years. Now, a source informed us that one member from Bigg Boss 15 has been confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It is none other than Rajiv Adatia. He was quite a package of entertainment on Bigg Boss 15 and that landed him the plum project.

Rohit Shetty will make a comeback as a host on the show. As per rumours, Rubina Dilaik and Dipika Kakar have also been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The two ladies are hugely popular. Moreover, they have a long association with the channel. Rajiv Adatia who is an entrepreneur cum life coach is known to many Bollywood celebs. He is close to Neetu Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Hrithik Roshan amongst many others. A source close to the actor EXCLUSIVELY told BollywoodLife, "Rajiv Adatia is also doing the show. Talks were go with the makers since some days. He has given his nod."

The season of Bigg Boss 15 was one of the lowest performing ones in the history of the show. Even the TRPs for the much-hyped Weekend Ka Vaar was not great at all. But the makers are keen to repeat contestants from here. We have to see how Rajiv Adatia performs on the show. He seems quite determined in Bigg Boss 15.