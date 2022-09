Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based realuty TV shows that has been running successfully for 11 seasons. The contestants win hearts with their daredevil avatars and leave audiences entertained. These contestants come face to face with their fears and overcome them in the best possible way. The show and its contestants try their level best to rank it at the top of the TRP charts. Host does wonders with his one-liners. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: THIS contestant wins ticket to finale by defeating Mr Faisu; Rubina Dilaik loses out due to this reason

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 has managed to grab viewers' attention with thei dangerous stunts. The contestants are taking up tasks and challenges and giving their 100%. In the previous episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the contestants fought for the ticket to the finale and among them, two contestants including Tushar Kalia and Faisu Shaikh will be seen fighting in the finale. The show is coming to an end and the finale will take place on September 25. Fans are eagerly waiting to see which contestant will hold the trophy.

In a recent conversation with Kanika, she revealed that she will not be attending the finale of the show as she is busy with some other commitments. She even wished the best contestant to win the show. Fans of Kanika will surely miss her during the finale of the show.