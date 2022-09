Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 is one of the most popular adventure-based shows on TV. Rohit Shetty has been hosting the stunt-based show and has always managed to win hearts with his one-liners. The makers are not leaving any stones unturned in making their show full of surprises. As Rohit's show is progressing, the stunts are becoming dangerous and contestants are fining it difficult to sustain. Ticket to Finale Week has been going on in the show currently and winners will get the ticket to the finale directly. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal gets compared to Nikki Tamboli for aborting maximum stunts on Rohit Shetty's show [View Tweets]

The show is now slowly moving towards the finale and fans cannot keep calm now. Choreographers Tushar Kalia and Faisal Shaikh worked hard to complete the task, but the former won the ticket to the finale. Tushar defeated Faisal Shaikh, but he is not out of the show. Rubina Dilaik misses her chance to win the Ticket to Finale as she is unwell. Due to her health issues Rubina would not be part of the task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Faisal Shaikh reacts on being a part of Salman Khan's show; says, 'Inshallah wahan bhi....' [Watch Video]

Have a look at this -

There has been no elimination from 's show this week. Rajeev Adatia, , Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, , Nishant Bhat, and Faisal Shaikh will be seen competing in the show. Who among these will win the show? Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Shivangi Joshi and more: Embarrassing OOPs moments of TV actresses

Here's how fans reacted -

Keeping my favouritism aside as much as I have seen #TusharKalia is the toughest contestant in the history of #KhatronKeKhiladi & it's a fact??? His strategies & observation for the stunts are bang on! He is most involved in all the stunts & stay away from unnecessary drama. — VAIBHAV (@MSDhoniIsGoat) September 11, 2022

Keeping his amazing performances aside, #TusharKalia deserved the TTF for the way he keeps cheering advising his competitors ? What a champ ?#KhatronKeKhiladi — manu (@Itsmanvika_) September 11, 2022

Very good Tushar.

Congratulations Tushar ?? — Mehek (@31Shrabani) September 11, 2022

I m happy Tushar won ! The trend of colors will continue and Mr.Faisu will win the trophy ?? #FaisalShaikhInKKK12 — Ankita012 (@gargankita012) September 11, 2022