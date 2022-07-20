Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventurous reality shows that manage to keep audiences glued to their channel. Fans of this stunt-based reality show were eagerly waiting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 have roped in , , Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, , Tushar Kalia, , Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu to be part of the reality show. Host manages to tickle funny bones with his one-liners. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan and more TV actresses who love to flaunt their perfectly toned midriff [View Pics]

The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 was held in Cape Town, South Africa and recently the makers wrapped up their shoot. The contestants returned back to Mumbai post their shooting in South Africa. Well, we have a piece of good news for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fans. The show has already got its top 4 contestants of the season. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Kanika Mann's traditional Haryanvi avatar is unmissable [View Pics]

According to Siasat.com, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, and Faisal Shaikh are the confirmed finalists of the show. These contestants are in the top 4 and their fans will surely get excited seeing their fav stars in the race. While the fourth name of the contestant has not been disclosed as of now. Fans are predicting that Rubina Dilaik has grabbed a spot in the top 4 list. While reportedly choreographer Tushar Kalia has managed to grab the 5th position. But, there is no confirmation on the top 4 list as of now. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Dheeraj Dhoopar-Niti Taylor in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, The Kapil Sharma Show premiere date and more

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 premiered on July 2 and fans are in love with the stunt-based show. Erika Packard got eliminated in the first week, while Anupamaa actress Aneri Vajani got eliminated last week. Who do you think will grab the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12?