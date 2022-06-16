Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Top TV actress throws tantrums on the sets of Rohit Shetty's show [Exclusive]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to premiere from July 2 onwards. The stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty is one of the most popular and adrenaline rushing reality shows on Indian television. The celeb contestants have already reached Cape Town where the new season is being shot. The stunts have started and we recently saw how Kanika Mann got severely injured while performing one of the stunts. However, there is one shocking update that has come our way about one of the celeb contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Soorarai Pottru remake and more; five big cameos fans are excited for

This is one popular TV actress who has been giving the crew a tough time on the sets of KKK12. This said actress has been throwing continuous tantrums and making unreasonable demands. Our source privy to the details tells us, "She is becoming very difficult to manage. She is somehow unhappy about everything around her. Her specialised food demands are getting crazier, she wants her own separate commute for various stunt spots, while everybody is scheduled to travel together."

The source further revealed that the actress has been having a bad time adjusting with other contestants as well. "Perhaps it is her attitude that she needs special and extra attention compared to the others that is responsible for others distancing themselves from her. Not sure how she will survive the reality show since it is the strength and support that one gets from peers that helps you see through the challenges of the game," said the source.

Another source from the channel managing the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 said that her demands had started before even heading to Cape Town, "For us, each contestant is equally important, irrespective of the level of their popularity. Taking care of their comfort and convenience is of utmost importance and all the required aspects are already in place. That said, we cannot be giving special treatment to one person as it will be unfair and unprofessional." Talking about how Rohit Shetty has been taking these tantrums on his set, our source reveals, "Rohit is very calm and patient as a person. And for Khatron Ke Khiladi, he is not just the host but also a big brother and mentor to the contestants whom he pushes to try harder and overcome their fears. But while he has been keeping away from commenting on what is going on, if these tantrums continue, the actress is sure to get a nice hearing from Rohit, who knows how to shake people out of their imaginary bubble and show them the reality that they are there for on his sets."

Well, it looks like along with the daredevil stunts, this new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will also give us a good dose of drama.