Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia and Chetna Pande get the FIRST fear fanda from Rohit Shetty [Reports]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot has started in Cape Town. has a starry line-up of celebs this time round. It seems the stunts this time round are quite tough. As per Tellychakkar, choreographer Tushar Kalia and have already got the Fear Ka Fanda. Some other contestants will be joining them for the elimination round and then someone will be out. However, it should be noted that the first week elimination is often overlooked as people get some time to set on the show. All the contestants have been sharing pics, videos and reels from the BTS of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Shabir Ahluwalia and more: Top TV stars who have never delivered a flop show in their careers

Tushar Kalia who has been on shows like Dance Deewane is a Bollywood choreographer. He has worked on films of . Chetna Pande is a model and TV actress. She has done Ace Of Space, and other TV shows. This is indeed shocking especially Tushar Kalia who is a fitness and adventure enthusiast. But everyone can bounce back on the show. Tushar Kalia told us that the show is up his alley and he would really like to bring home the trophy. Also Read - Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have finally parted ways? Is this the end of #Shara; here's what went wrong

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has contestants like Shivangi Joshi, , Jannat Zubair, Munawar Faruqui, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and others. Rohit Shetty is the host of the season. Jannat Zubair Rahmani is supposed to be the highest paid of the season followed by Mr Faisu Shaikh. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Teaser of Vikram-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer to be launched in a grand way [Deets Inside]