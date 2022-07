Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is happening in full swing. Yesterday, the contestants had to do the first set of stunts in pairs. Kanika Mann and Rubina Dilaik had to do a stunt where they had to put ostriches in cages. The stunt was won by Rubina Dilaik, and Kanika Mann went to the elimination round. Anyways, Kanika Maa is safe from elimination. Rubina Dilaik revealed that Kanika Mann was looking up on Google on how to tame ostriches before the stunt. The disclosure was quite shocking for everyone. The two ladies had an argument on the same. Also Read - Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa's latest click of son Laksh gets brutally trolled for THIS reason

Tushar Kalia and Mohit Malik defended Kanika Mann on the same. The former also said that Rubina Dilaik is playing Bigg Boss on Rohit Shetty's show. As we know, she is the winner of Bigg Boss 14. This is how fans reacted to this comment. Some even said that Tushar Kalia could be a good Bigg Boss contestant as he had the temperament for the same. Take a look at tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to shoot the promo in October first week; makers to choose THIS theme

Shivangi is not like you Mr #TusharKalia she is an innocent soul, doesn't know how to play mind games! She'll choose to quit gracefully rather than playing a dirty so called "statergy"! Insan saans hi na le kya ab what nonsense she isn't here to play BB like you! #ShivangiJoshi — shivangian❤️ (@shivangi_hearts) July 25, 2022

Pls answer why #TusharKalia #MohitMalik is insecure of #RubinaDiIaik I wanna know inside story ???? You were fab in all tasks & caring for woman, appreciate u #RajivAdatia ? — Deهً Gratias (@BeHolyO7) July 25, 2022

#TusharKalia after naming @RubiDilaik as the contestant who is playing BiggBoss in #KKK12 He said...... "Explanation dene ka zarurat hai ? Log dekh rahe hai" Spot on! ?? Maar Dala ?#KhatronKeKhiladi12 #KhatronKeKhiladiSeason12 — Nationalist (@Yeda456) July 25, 2022

#RubinaDiIaik aise hi thodi BB winner hain. She has always stood for what is right..nd this time damn #KKK12 mein bhi sabki phaad rhi hain ??

Also this 1 self proclaimed strong dancer #TusharKalia pls galat insaan se panga le liya tune..nd y so negative bruh — Stuti (@insanelycalmed) July 24, 2022

a real winner&a so called winner&funny is tht #TusharKalia ws so calm,she is d one getting hyper bt she asked him to calm down&thn telling #PratikSehajpal nt to play bb?fir sare contestant ne hi bata diya who ws playing bb d whole time?#KhatronKeKhilad12 #RahulVaidya #RKVians — King Rkv (@_KingRkv_) July 24, 2022

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is turning out to be a very competitive season. Even Jannat Zubair Rehmani and Rubina Dilaik had a spat some days back on the show. Also Read - Darlings trailer: Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah starrer looks like an interesting dark comedy; netizens say, 'Can't wait to watch this'