Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been getting a lot of love from audiences. The participants have made everyone their followers with their stunning acts. It is one of the top shows due to its different concept and is hosted by Rohit Shetty. For the unversed, the finalists of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann and Tushar Kalia. Also Read - Dheeraj Dhoopar in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Kavita Kaushik in Bigg Boss 14 and more: TV stars who QUIT reality shows

A while back Colors posted a promo where Rubina Dilaik gave a hint about who would be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It looks like she is very confident about winning the show. In the clip, we could also see Rubina's bestie Jannat Zubair Rahmani where she was telling her fans to support her during the final round. The makers of the show called Rubina a 'fashionista' in the caption and called Jannat 'chota packet bada dhamaka'. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Rajiv Adatia calls Ranveer Singh 'Nalayak' on national TV; makes hilarious 'watermelon' reference to the actor's physique

Check out Rubina Dilaik talking about winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 WINNER: Tushar Kalia, Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik - This contestant grabs the trophy?

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

For the unversed, Rubina and Jannat became besties on the sets of the show and we cannot deny the same. Jannat had even posted a picture on Rubina's birthday this year with a heart emoji and a caption that read, "And we mett".

Talking about Rubina Dilaik she is doing well in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Fans are loving her see do varied reality shows. Dilaik has been one of the strongest participants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She was also the winner of Bigg Boss 14. The diva has a sea of followers who love her for her work.

Watch the grand finale promo episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the makers had posted a promo where they had announced the date of the grand finale episode. They also revealed that the show will be hosted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The grand finale will be taking place on 24 and 25 September. Are you excited to watch the same?