Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner: Rubina Dilaik OUT of the race to lift the trophy; THIS male contestant to win Rohit Shetty's show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 hosted by Rohit Shetty is grabbing a lot of attention. This time, some of the biggest names from the TV industry participated in the stunt-based reality show. The names include Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sehajpal, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pandey, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik and others. Now, everyone is desperately waiting to see who turns out as the winner of the show. Rumours had it that Rubina Dilaik has won the season but that does not seem to be the case. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Urfi Javed accuses Farah Khan Ali of slut-shaming her, Chefs Vikas Khanna-Ranveer Brar on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Top 4 and more

Who is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

If the latest updates are anything to go by, and Jannat Zubair who were in the top five have been eliminated. This means that the top three are all male contestants. Faisal Shaikh, Tushar Kalia and Mohit Malik are said to be in the top three. And whispers are being heard that it is TikTok and social media star Faisal Shaikh who has won the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. There is no confirmation over these whatsoever as all of these are simply speculations. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik to Shivangi Joshi; TV actresses who broke their docile bahu image and stunned with their daredevil avatars on Rohit Shetty's show

It remains to be seen if these speculations are true or not. Earlier, it was being assumed that Rubina Dilaik has won the show. It so happened that came to receive Rubina Dilaik at the airport. As the paps went clickety-click he lifted her hand and stated that she has won and later added everyone's hearts. Other contestants like Jannat, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhatt and more were also spotted at the airport as they returned from Cape Town. Check out the video below: Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Jannat Zubair's bestie Anushka Sen is 'proud of her'; says, 'We are breaking stereotypes' [EXCLUSIVE]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner

Last season, it was who had lifted the trophy of the stunt-based reality show. Now, it remains to be seen if the girl power wins this season or not. Let's wait and watch.