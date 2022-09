Popular stunt-based reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is inching towards its finale. Audiences are eagerly waiting to know who will become the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. 's hosted show will have a star-studded grand finale in just a week. The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will premiere on September 24-25. Jannat Zubair, , , , Rajiv Adatia, and Pratik Sehajpal have already shot for the finale episode in Mumbai on Sunday. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has finally got its top four finalists who are fighting hard for the trophy. These finalists are leaving no stone unturned to become the winner. Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, , and Tushar Kalia will be seen fighting in the final race. The show has kept the fans on the edge of their seats and they are waiting to know the winner. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: When Rohit Shetty revealed he never lost his cool in seven seasons but Nishant Bhat, Kanika Mann made him super angry

As per reports in Siasat, not Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, or choreographer Tushar Kalia has been declared the winner. Yes, you read that right! According to Siasat.com, the chorographer has defeated Mr. Faisu, Jannat, and Rubina. The contestants have taken home the prestigious trophy along with a cash prize. A source close to the show revealed Siasat that Mr. Faisu walked home with the first runner-up title.

Have a look at the pictures of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants -

Well, there is no official confirmation on the same as of now. KKK 12 winner has not been disclosed. Reportedly, Mr. Faisu's fans are pretty disappointed as their star did not win the show. Well, let's wait for the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Who do you think among Faisal, Tushar, Jannat and Rubina - will win the show?