Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Aneri Vajani admits to being in a relationship: 'Yes I’m in love. But I want to take my time to...'

Aneri Vajani, who is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, recently revealed that she is currently dating someone and it's not her Nisha Aur Uske Cousins co-star Mishkat Varma.