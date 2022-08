Jannat Zubair is pretty popular across platforms. She is not just a social media influencer, she is an actress too. She was a part of a show called Tu Aashiqui. However, the actress had then made it to headlines back then as per parents imposed a no-kissing on-screen policy. There was a romantic scene in the show that required her to kiss and she did not agree to do so. It was her parents who had announced this policy and it was all over the internet. After years, the policy still remains the same. In a recent interview, Jannat Zubair who is now a participant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 spoke about the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to continue as host? Reports of Rohit Shetty replacing superstar baseless?

In a recent interview, the actress stated that her no-kissing on-screen is not going anywhere and she will continue to follow it forever. She also mentioned that this is the reason why she is not concentrating much on OTT projects. In an interview with IndianExpress.com, she said, "That has been the policy and will be so for life. If it wasn't a well-thought plan, I don't think it would have made to the headlines. This is also the reason why I am not focusing on OTT at all".

Jannat Zubair now enjoys a fan following of more than 43 million on Instagram. She is one of the most popular faces of the TV industry. She is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She is said to be among the top five contestants of stunt-based show hosted by Rohit Shetty. Whether she will win the show or not is yet to be find out. Well, she has surely performed well in all the stunts. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finale is soon going to take place. She is now also going to be seen in a Punjabi film called Kulche Chole.