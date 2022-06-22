Jannat Zubair is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress is the youngest from the lot that is participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi this year. BollywoodLife had got in touch with the gorgeous beauty for a little chat. Jannat is super excited to be a part of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality TV show. We asked Jannat if she is up for other reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, here's what she said... Also Read - Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor uses all the astra, shastra in his arsenal to ensure film is a huge hit; sets stage for Brahmastra [Exclusive]

Jannat up for Bigg Boss or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa?

This is the first time Jannat Zubair is entering the reality TV space. She has made appearances on reality TV shows before but had not participated in one. When asked Jannat if she will participate in 's Bigg Boss in the next season or a dancing show such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the Tu Aashiqui actress responded saying, "I have given it a thought really." However, Jannat admits that entering the reality TV zone with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is the best thing for her.

Jannat opens up on bond with Shivangi

Jannat Zubair is bonding with other celebrity contestants a lot on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She is very close to Shivangi Joshi. Interestingly, they didn't use to be friends and didn't even exchange pleasantries before. However, they formed an unexpected friendship during Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She also adds that she is very close to who takes care of her like an elder sister.

Jannat on Rohit Shetty as a mentor

Rohit Shetty is shooting his eighth season as the mentor of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Everyone loves Rohit as a mentor of the stunt-based reality TV show, Fear Factor. We asked Jannat what's he like as a mentor. The actress heaped praises on him and said that his mere presence is enough to boost the morale of the contestant. Jannat said that if she's stuck or scared just his one sentence that "you can do it," helps her go through with the task.

Apart from Jannat other celebrity contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 include Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Erika Packard, Rajiv Adatia, , , Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sehajpal, Kanika Mann, and .