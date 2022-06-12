Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Jannat Zubair, Shehnaaz Gill and more – Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

It was an eventful week. Many of the TV stars remained to the rule the headlines. The biggest event was the launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The contestants have flown down to South Africa and begun shooting for the episodes. Jannat Zubair is among the contestants and has been sharing many pictures on social media. Apart from her, Shehnaaz Gill also trended thanks to her latest Instagram post. Karan Kundrra's mushy post for his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash also went viral. Scroll on to meet the top Instagrammers of the week. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor gets trolled for flaunting her bare baby bump in a tube top and jacket; netizens call her, ‘ Wannabe Rihanna’

Jannat Zubair

The social media sensation is bracing her fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and is also sharing some stunning Instagram posts. It looks like she has made good friends with co-contestant Shivangi Joshi. She shared a video that sees them dancing together. The video went viral and how. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant files police complaint against ex-husband Ritesh for hacking her accounts; cries hard saying, 'vo meri gandi video...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

Karan Kundrra Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding reception: Venue, date, guest list – all you need to know about the couple's grand upcoming party [Exclusive]

Bigg Boss 15 star Karan Kundrra loves to share mushy posts about his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. On her birthday, he did the same and shared some sweet pictures and called her 'princess'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Shehnaaz Gill

After Shehnaaz Gill's fans trended on Twitter that they are missing her, the Bigg Boss 13 star took to her Instagram account to treat her fans with a sizzling picture of her in a beige jumpsuit. Her fans were happy and how!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Mohena Kumari

star Mohena Kumari who recently became a mother finally revealed the name of her baby. Sharing a video, she revealed about the first travel of her baby. And in the end of the video, it got revealed that the baby has been named Ayaansh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari)

Jennifer Winget who made some shocking revelations about her split with remained in the news thanks to her stunning pictures. In a corset top, skirt and blazer - she looked stunning and how!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Which one did you like the most? Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.