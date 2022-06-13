Munawar Faruqui's tweet with reference to 's facial paralysis has grabbed headlines. Munawar has yet again made news for his sarcasm and satirical views. Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui seems to have taken a jibe at the Indian political system in the country with her reference tweet to Justin Bieber's facial paralysis. The same has met with criticism as the Desi Justin Bieber fans are not happy with Munawar's tweet. He even got a warning about BTS's fans, BTS ARMY. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat breakup; reason behind Shailesh Lodha's exit from TMKOC revealed and more

Munawar's tweet with Justin's facial paralysis reference

Munawar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Dear Justin Bieber, i can totally understand. Even here in india right side not working properly." He had tweeted out after the riots that took place after Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal's comments on Prophet Muhammad. The Islamists found it insulting and hence, protests took place in various parts of the cities. Vandalism, arson and more took place on Friday. Munawar's tweet reference comes after the same. Check it out here:

Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Munawar Faruqui backs out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Tejasswi Prakash proposes to Karan Kundrra and more

Munawar's tweet gets flak

Munawar Faruqui's tweet has got some major flak for his reference to a health issue of a popular artist, Justin Bieber. Justin has fans all over the world. And even non-fans found it not funny. One of the netizens replied, "Making jokes about someone's illness just shows how jahil you are... It doesn't make you funny." Another one said, "Kisi ke dukh ko mzaak bnaana is not funny m boht bda fan tha tumhara bhai lekin these little little things are now showing that u got ego." Yet another one tweeted, "I am a fan, don’t use someone else’s pain and turn it into your pleasure in the name of comedy, it is actually not funny, be the creative content that we all know you can be, using someone’s heath condition is not creating content it’s just creating #kachra. #disappointed." Check it out here:

Bhai aise kisi ke bimari ka mazak nahi udaate , " get well soon right side " — Inayat Kareem (@inayat_kareem6) June 11, 2022

Bad joke but ok — Prashasth (@kprashasth) June 11, 2022

WTF is this tweet.. — Shirley (@Traveller25) June 11, 2022

Munawar gets warned about BTS ARMY

Amongst the reactions that Munawar Faruqui's tweet got, one of the netizens warned him about the BTS ARMY. BTS is one of the biggest boybands in the world and the ARMY is pretty massive and doesn't leave anybody who speaks against the seven BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook. "Munawar be cautious dont ever make Joke On BTS nehi to Virtually Sar Taan Se Judda kar denge Indian BTSArmy(Pun Intented)."

Munawar be cautious ??dont ever make Joke On BTS nehi to Virtually Sar Taan Se Judda kar denge Indian BTSArmy(Pun Intented)#MunawarFaruqui — Niharika Raval (@mizukikaori07) June 11, 2022



Munawar has reportedly backed out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.