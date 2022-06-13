Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Munawar Faruqui gets warned about BTS ARMY after satirical tweet on Justin Bieber's facial paralysis

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Munawar Faruqui made a satirical joke with reference to Justin Bieber's paralysis. He seems to have taken a jibe at the Indian political system. He got a warning about the BTS ARMY.