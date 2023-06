Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot is going on with full gusto in South Africa. A few contestants are already eliminated from the show. There have been some injuries too. But the good news is that the reunion of ShibDu has happened. and have met. The first video is out. The Tajik is looking as cute as a button in a hoodie with a fur collar on 's show. In the video, we can see Shiv picking him up in his arms. They speak of how badly they missed one another on the show. Abdu Rozik is looking adorable and we are sure hearts will melt on seeing the clip. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Divyanka Tripathi and Hina Khan to join the contestants? Here's what we know

Take a look at video of Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

We can see that Thakare tells Abdu Rozik to keep a safe distance from all the girls. He says that won't happen as he is also keep to be friends with the beauties. Shiv Thakare surely has some competition here. Of late, we are seeing his reels with divas like Soundous Moufakir, and even Aishwarya Sharma. Now, Abdu Rozik has come to create maximum viral content for the show.

Fans of Pandya and Abdya cannot get enough of this double dose of cuteness. After seeing the comment, fans said God should always bless this friendship and put evil eye emojis on the two. A person said it looked for a moment like Shiv Thakare was with a small child on the sets. Others said it will be fun to see them with the girls.

The contestants who are now in South Africa are Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, , Rohit Bose Roy, Dino James, Sheezan M Khan and Soundous Moufakir. Archana Gautam and Rashmeet Kaur are there too. Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will go on air from July 2023.