Who doesn't know Abdu Rozik? The Tajikistani singer achieved great fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16. He made for the cutest and strongest contestant in the history of Salman Khan's show. Apart from fame, Abdu Rozik also earned some of the best bonds of his life. He was a part of mandali and was the closest friend to Shiv Thakare when inside Bigg Boss 16 house. Their friendship was adored by all. And well, it seems, fans may get to see this duo once again in a reality show. Speculations are rife that Abdu has been approached to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

As per a report in Etimes, has been approached to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 which is being shot in South Africa. As per the sources, he is in talks with the makers and if everything falls in place, he will join bestie Shivv Thakare on his trip filled with adventure to South Africa. However, there is no confirmation on this as yet. flew off to South Africa today to begin the shoot. Will Abdu be the wild card entry? It remains to be seen.

Entertainment News: What is Abdu Rozik upto?

Abdu Rozik is currently busy with the promotions of his recently opened restaurant Burgiir in Mumbai. The new joint has already caught the fancy of food lovers. Even paid a visit to this popular joint and even posed with the owner - Abdu Rozik.

Talking about Shiv Thakare, he is being considered to be one of the strongest contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. When in Bigg Boss 16, he performed all the tasks as thorough champion. But when in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the challenges are ten times tougher than Bigg Boss. It remains to be seen if Shiv Thakare performs as confidently as he did in Bigg Boss or not. But one thing is sure that he has made good friends even when Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih shared some candid pictures with Shiv Thakare and even called him a man with golden heart. They are BFFs already!