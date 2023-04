Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is the show that is making headlines on a daily basis. The team will be leaving for Argentina in the last week of May. A number of names are doing the rounds for 's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. It seems after and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, has opted out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Every year, the makers do try to rope in someone who is not exactly from the TV industry. This season it was Adhyayan Suman. But it seems he opted out as he chose an OTT project over the adrenaline raising show. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ulka Gupta, Urfi Javed and others who REJECTED Rohit Shetty's show [Check List]

ADHYAYAN SUMAN'S COMMENT ON KHATRON KE KHILADI 13

It seems Adhyayan Suman has to forego a large financial opportunity as he decided to reject Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He told ETimes that it was "humungous offer" and he would have been the highest paid contestants of all times on the exciting show. He said he missed the chance to work with Rohit Shetty. He was quoted as saying, "I hope I get to do it, next year."

STARRY LINE UP OF KHATRON KE KHILADI 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is one of the best reality shows of India. It is also pays really well. The package for a week can go upto Rs 8 to 10 lakhs almost at par with Bigg Boss. This time, a number of names are doing the rounds like Munawar Faruqui, , , , , Mohsin Khan and . Every year, two to three people are picked from Bigg Boss. This time, we have Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma as the probables from there.

This year, we also have another big show in Nach Baliye 10 coming up. Fans are super kicked for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.