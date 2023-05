Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is one show that is making a lot of news. We have heard that is also going to South Africa for 's show. The makers want to cash in on the organic love for the duo of Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. Now, reports have come that Sumbul Touqeer might be a part of the show. The Imlie actress might join as a wild card contestant along with Abdu Rozik. There are many who are saying that Abdu will be there for comedy and entertainment quotient but given that he is a sportsman he might just go for the game. On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer will be a good bet to bring in the TRPs. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt miss each other being miles apart; catch up via video calls [Pics Inside]

IS SUMBUL TOQUEER FILLING IN FOR THIS ACTRESS?

It was said that Pisachini actress Nyra Banerjee will also be on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. But due to some reason she has not gone to South Africa. They have space to bring in one more contestant. The shoot involving the stunts have started already. Fans love the bonding of Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and Abdu Rozik. Last year, the season suffered on the TRP charts. Many said it was because of the excessive Bigg Boss quotient and drama. Fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi also want hard core stunts and sense of adventure. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare-Anjum Fakih, Archana Gautam-Soundous Moufakir and more BFF jodis on Rohit Shetty show

JUNGLE TWIST ON KHATRON KE KHILADI 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants will be shooting in a jungle. This is the most exciting part for viewers of this season. Rohit Shetty reached there three to four days back. The others are exploring the city and getting adjusted to their surroundings. This season has a big line up but fans are upset with the absence of real big names. The contestants list includes Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufakir, Sheezan M Khan, Dino James, , Rohit Bose Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjali Anand. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Sheezan Khan poses with Rohit Roy, Aishwarya Sharma and more – Check fun BTS pics of the contestants

Earlier, big names like Mohsin Khan, , Helly Shah were doing the rounds. But the new version also looks good. The makers hope that this will also be a success like Bigg Boss 16.