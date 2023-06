Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shooting is underway in South Africa. All the contestants are doing their best to reach the finale. Well, Khatron Ke Khiladi is no joke. There have been several contestants who have gotten injured while performing real stunts. Even on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, some of the contestants have already suffered a few injuries. After Rohit Roy, Nyrra Banerjee and more, now it is Archana Gautam who has suffered an injury. Reportedly, she has got a cut on her neck and even got stitches. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih re-enters the show as a wild card contestant? Here's what we know

As per the pictures that have made their way to the internet, Archana Gautam has got three stitches on the submental area - that is under the chin. too reacted to Archana Gautam's pictures and hoped that she gets well soon. Archana Gautam reached the peak of her stardom as she appeared in Bigg Boss 16. From there, she went on to bag 's stunt based show. Recently reports had it that and Archana Gautam had a fight on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam get into a fight on sets? Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, 'Jo bhi hua hai...'

Check out the pictures of Archana Gautam's injury below:

Oh god this is bad. Hope it heals fast. Get well soon #ArchanaGautam ❤️ https://t.co/qSmPxs28Ac — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 13, 2023

Who are the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Apart from Archana Gautam, this season, stars like , Shiv Thakare, Sheezan Khan, Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi and many more are the contestants of the show hosted by Rohit Shetty. All the stars are sharing interesting pictures and videos from South Africa revealing that they are having a gala time. But of course, injuries are a part of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 journey. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare-Aishwarya Sharma among the top 4 performers of this season? Here's what we know

Trending Now

Check out Archana Gautam and Aishwarya Sharma's video from South Africa below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

It is not clear as yet when Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will go on air. The makers are yet to share the premiere date but fans are already supper excited for the same. Like fans, we cannot wait for it. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com.