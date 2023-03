After Bigg Boss 16, everyone is waiting for the next big reality show, i.e., Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based show sees many top TV celebrities taking part in it. Of late, a lot of names of TV stars are making it to the headlines as probable contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Recently reports had it that Bigg Boss 16 star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been confirmed for Rohit Shetty's show. Now, here's another name that has been added to the show. We are talking about Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan. Also Read - Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Abdu Rozik-Shiv Thakare and more friendships of the TV world that are deeply cherished by fans

MC Stan to be in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

As per a report in TellyChakkar, rapper MC Stan has been approached for the show. There is no confirmation on this as of yet. When MC Stan entered Bigg Boss 16 house, he desperately wanted to get out of it but he sailed through the finale and emerged as the winner. One wonders if he would be really keen on signing another reality show as yet. Post Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan has been very busy with his concerts. He has been zooming from one city to another entertaining his fans.

MC Stan vs

MC Stan recently also hit headlines because of his rift with Abdu Rozik. Reportedly, there is some misunderstanding between MC Stan and Abdu Rozik and that is why the Tajikistani singer claimed that 'mandali khatam'. It was just yesterday that Abdu's management team shared a statement revealing what exactly went wrong between the two friends. Reportedly, MC Stan avoided Abdu Rozik's calls and voice messages. In fact, the statement also claimed that Abdu Rozik's car was damaged when he went to see MC Stan's concert in Bangalore. The statement also read, "As little or large an issue may be respect is so important between brothers and between fans and their idols. We condemn anyone who is being racist, body shaming, bullying, height shaming, and defaming Abdu and will take action against the specific group of accounts who are doing this." MC Stan is yet to respond to this.