Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has reportedly got one more confirmed contestant. The buzz is that Aishwarya Sharma has joined the show. While there are no confirmations so far, it is being said that she will soon join the team. Aishwarya Sharma played the role of Pakhi on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It is confirmed that she is leaving the show. Aishwarya Sharma's character will come to a sudden end. The upcoming track will focus on the love triangle of Virat ( ), Satya (Harshad Arora) and Sai (Ayesha Singh). Neil Bhatt wrote an emotional message for Aishwarya Sharma on her last day.

KKK13: 's show makes headlines

Rohit Shetty's show is making headlines. The latest news is that Sheezan M Khan has been given the permission from Vasai Court to join the team in Argentina. He could be one of the strongest contestants on the show. Veteran TV star and hunk Rohit Bose Roy is also going for KKK 13. Aishwarya Sharma is a trained dancer and has the balance and flexibility required for some of the stunts of the show. The actress has become a name all over India after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Neil Bhatt's message for Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt shared an adorable pic of them from the first shot of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He wrote, "First shot of #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin that we gave! The beginning that we didn't know it would give us. It's no secret I'll miss working with you bache but I'm happy and hopeful for your future. My feelings are indescribable, god bless you my love and just do what you do best "ENTERTAIN"...my lifetime subscription of fun, laughter and love."

Aishwarya Sharma has been immensely trolled all through for the role of Pakhi. We have to see if the makers bring in a new female lead for Virat.