Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's leading lady Aishwarya Sharma is going great guns on the show. It is being reported that she is one of the top contenders for the trophy this season. The contestants are doing very well. We know that Faisal Shaikh, Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi are now in South Africa. They are there as challengers. It seems there was a task where Aishwarya Sharma and Nyra Banerjee had to find ping pong balls from a pond that was filled with the feces of pigs. While Nyra collected 18 balls, Aishwarya Sharma's score was 20. She is now in the top six or seven of the show.

KKK13: AISHWARYA SHARMA IS RELENTLESS

The show has come to the second phase of the shoot. The people who are still there are Soundous Moufakir, Sheezan M Khan, Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Dino James along with Aishwarya Sharma. Though she was injured Aishwarya Sharma kept on doing her stunts. She is a dancer and has a natural flexibility in her body. It seems she is quite fearless. On the show, she has been bonding with Archana Gautam. Both of them are making quite a few reels. Aishwarya Sharma has said that her folks are very keen that she brings home the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 trophy.

Known as Pakhi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya Sharma has been one of the most trolled female vamps of Indian TV. The hate that she got was unbelievable. She quit the show as the track of Pakhi had ended. Within days she got an offer to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Rohit Shetty's show will go on air from the middle of July. This season fans had mixed opinions about the line up of people.

Initially, names like Surbhi Chandna, Helly Shah, Erica Fernandes, Mohsin Khan and others were floating around. But later the names that made it to the final line up were kind of underwhelming. Fans called out the channel and makers. The mix on the show is pretty interesting though. We have to see if Aishwarya Sharma is indeed going to make it to top three and bring home the coveted trophy of Rohit Shetty's show.