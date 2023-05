Rohit Shetty jetted off to South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot a couple of days ago. Aishwarya Sharma, Rohit Roy, Anjum Fakih, Shiv Thakare and many more celebs have joined the show as contestants and are in Cape Town facing the challenges and performing stunts. They have also been sharing pics and videos on their respective social media handles giving insight and also leaving fans excited for the upcoming season. The contestants have left behind their family and their loved ones. Aishwarya Sharma quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Neil Bhatt, here in India to join KKK13. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare-Anjum Fakih, Archana Gautam-Soundous Moufakir and more BFF jodis on Rohit Shetty show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt catch up via video calls

Aishwarya Sharma has been grabbing headlines in entertainment news for her upcoming stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Previously, Aishwarya would be with Neil Bhatt shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. All of a sudden, they have distance between them and hence, they are missing each other a lot. And the love birds are catching up via video calls. The actress shared a screenshot of her video call with Neil. "I miss you, my love," she wrote tagging the actor. Neil also shared a screenshot of his version of the video call and wrote, "I miss you, baby." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Sheezan Khan poses with Rohit Roy, Aishwarya Sharma and more – Check fun BTS pics of the contestants

Check out the screenshot of Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's video call here:

Aishwarya Sharma quits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The actress played Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which also stars Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora. Aishwarya quit the show a couple of months ago stating that she was done playing the character and doing the same things for over two years. She wanted to explore herself as an artist and take up challenging roles. It was rumoured that Aishwarya Sharma quit the show for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, the actress clarified that she got the offer only after she quit hum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Pakhi and Aishwarya Sharma, both have been on the receiving end of the show's fans for their character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress was brutally trolled for her character trying to separate Virat Chavan and Sai Joshi. Like Aishwarya, even Neil Bhatt has been trolled for his character. The husband-wife duo have also handled personal attacks.