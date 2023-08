Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is winning hearts. The show began on July 15 and is the most successful reality TV show. Rohit Shetty hosted show has been doing well on the TRP charts as well. This season, Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Anjum Fakih, Dino James, Soundous Moufakir, Rashmeet Kaur, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Sheezan Khan, Nyrraa M Banerji, and Daisy Shah are the contestants. Aishwarya Sharma has been one of the most talked about contestants. She has been doing well in the stunts and as per reports, she is one of the finalists of the show. Aishwarya is known for her blunt thoughts. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma reacts to warnings from Shiv Thakare fans, husband Neil Bhatt supports

She does not fear sharing her thoughts and views about anyone. It seems she had some fights with co-contestant Soundous Moufakir on the show. Aishwarya has now opened up about Soundous Moufakir's recent statement where she called Aishwarya disrespectful.

Aishwarya Sharma reacts to Soundous Moufakir's statements

Aishwarya reacted to this and said that you will get respect if you give respect. She said that Soundous called her disrespectful and did not even give a reason for it. Aishwarya feels Soundous is targetting her for no good reason.

Aishwarya revealed that she was good to all the other contestants on the show and she has made a bunch of good friends. She also said that one cannot be everyone’s best friend. She admitted that she had her share of discomfort with a few contestants but that happens.

She further added that if there is any hesitation between people is because the mindset is not alike for all , that doesn’t mean you count them and term them as ‘disrepectful’ or negative energy’. Aishwarya said that she is surprised how did Soundous called her disrespectful when she was making reels with her while on the show.

Aishwarya Sharma has always faced trollings and negativity strongly. She recently also reacted to Shiv Thakare’s fans trolling her and sending warning.